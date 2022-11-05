ISWAP liaising officer arrested in Kaduna

The Nigerian security intelligence have arrested an ISWAP collaborator, Nasiru Mohammed who provides liaising services to new arrivals (terrorists) into the North West of Kaduna State.

A security source told Zagazola Makama, a counter insurgency expert and security analyst, that the arrest was made recently through the aid of some local informants from the North East.

The source disclosed that Nasiru who worked at the GSM Wing of Kaduna Central Market was coordinating activities of the ISWAP ranging from logistics supply, provision of temporary shelter for terrorists before their deployment to various camps.

The source said that the terrorists’ collaborator usually received BHT or ISWAP members fleeing from the North East due to the aggressive operation by the troops of OPHK, and keep them in secret hideouts for them to stabilise before they eventually move to other camps in the NW/NC.

The sources lamented that the real obstacle standing between the troops and the total and final obliteration of terrorists is the nefarious activities of local network of informants, collaborators and sponsors who are aiding and abating the crises.

This network of informants has become a booming business enterprise for the unscrupulous locals and their recruiters.

He was handed over to the troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, for further investigation.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouq Yahaya, had during his visit to the North East Theatre Of Operation, on Nov. 4, commended the troops in all frontline of Ops across the country, noting that “there is still more work to be done to consolidate on the successes.”





