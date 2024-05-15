ISWAP founder’s son surrenders following father’s execution

Mahmud Albarnawy, the eldest son of the founder of the Islamic State of the West African Province, Mamman Nur, has surrendered himself to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The surrender of Albarnawy was disclosed by a security analyst, Zagazola Makama, in a post on his X on Tuesday.

According to Makama, the 22-year-old surrendered himeself to the NSCDC in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

He wrote: The Eldest son of Mamman Nur, founder of the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP), Mahmud Mamman Nur Albarnawy, has surrendered to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Maiduguri.

Mahmud, 22, surrendered on Sunday, May 12.

Intelligence sources told Zagazola Makama, Lake Chad Basin counterterrorism and insurgency expert, that Mahmud Mamman Nur Albarnawy was confirmed to be the senior son of the late ISWAP founder after undergoing profiling at the Command Headquarters of NSCDC in Maiduguri.

The sources said that men of the command had facilitated his surrender through his uncle in Gamborun Ngala after receiving the information that he was willing to formally surrender to the Nigerian government.

A reliable agent was sent to convey him to Maiduguri. They arrived in Maiduguri on May 11, at about 1 pm.

Mahmud was later debriefed and profiled by an intelligence officer of the command where he confessed to having sneaked out of the Ali Ngulde camp in Mandara Mountain, Gwoza LGA, into Maiduguri and stayed for about a month at Gwange in the city capital before relocating to Gamboru Ngala without any alarm or distress signs from communities.

During his stay in Gamboru Ngala, some of his late father’s loyalists were persuading him to return to the Lake Chad general area to pay allegiance to ISWAP but he refused, citing the betrayal and eventual execution of his late father.

He confessed to having taken part in attacks in Bama, Banki, Gwoza and several other places as a middle rank fighter under the Boko Haram group.

Mahmud was handed over to Bulunkutu rehabilitation facility for further documentation and custody.

Who Is Mamman Nur?

In 2013, top commanders of the late Muhammad Yusuf, founder of the Boko Haram group, including Mamman Nur, Khalid Albarnawi, Abubakar Shekau, Kaka Ali, Mustapha Chad, Abu Maryam and Abu Krimima, were compelled to move out of Maiduguri, following intensified campaign against then by the Joint Security Forces in Maiduguri.

After a while, they regrouped in Sambisa forest and continued their campaign of violence through coordinated attacks on towns and villages.They institutionalized the group to become a terror organization.

In March 2015, Boko Haram pledged allegiance to the ISIS Caliphate of Abubakar Al-Baghdadi. ISIS accepted the pledge of allegiance and named Abubakar Shekau as the first Wali of the Islamic State of the West African Province(ISWAP).

Shekau was later removed by ISIS following a petition against his leadership by Mamman Nur and Abu Mussab Albarawi, who were the members of the Shura Consultative Council.

Shekau was accused of ideological extremism, extra judicial killings, injustice, poor leadership skills and, above all, killing women and children.

The internal crises led to the separation of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, Boko Haram group and the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP), who moved to the Lake Chad region of Marte and Abadam to establish their caliphate with Mamman Nur as its New Spiritual Leader.

On 21 August 2018, Mamman Nur was eliminated in a mutiny led by Abou Mossab Albarnawyy in company of some ISWAP fighters. Nur was killed for releasing the Government Girls Secondary School Dapchi girls, without demanding ransom from the Nigerian government.

The elimination of Mamman Nur, saw the emergence of Abou-Mossab Albarnawyy as ISWAP spiritual leader.