ISWAP claims responsibility for attack on Kuje Prison

The Islamic State in West Africa Province has claimed responsibility for the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje, Abuja on Tuesday.

This was disclosed on Wednesday in a statement in Arabic shared via A’maq Agency, a news channel run by the IS.

The statement said: “Islamic State fighters penetrated the prison of the Nigerian government yesterday (Tuesday), in Kuje city, on the outskirts of the capital, Abuja, after demolishing its walls, and successfully liberated dozens of prisoners.”

Among those freed during the attack on the prison, according to the government, were 64 Boko Haram fighters.