Issues on 2024 Budget proposal, by Kehinde Aderemi

Last week Wednesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented the 2024 budget proposal of a total N27.5 trillion to the joint session of the 10th National Assembly. The budget was tagged: “Budget of Renewed Hope.”

President Tinubu also highlighted the priority areas, which included security, education, roads and health.

Interestingly, the budget proposal was a reflection of a new shift in the way the Federal Government is trying to manage Nigeria’s economy amid growing foreign loans as well as the negative impact of the fuel subsidy removal on the citizens.

With the present situation of the Nigerian economy, it is no doubt that Nigeria is in a very difficult situation. It is also very important for Nigerians to know how the new budget could improve the nation’s economy and change the course of our lives.

Many Nigerians have continued to react to the budget proposal. I think it is in the interest of the majority of the people for this administration to look beyond the arithmetics of the budget and see how it could help in reducing the burden and pains of the citizens of this country in the coming years.

The burden of the various foreign loans that is hanging on the neck of Nigeria is another big issue that is of great concern to us as citizens of this great nation. But it must be stated also that the 2024 Budget proposal has created a big opportunity for President Tinubu and his team to showcase their determination in salvaging the situation and taking Nigeria out of the woods.

In his address to the lawmakers, President Tinubu stated that the 2024 budget proposal was aimed at completing critical infrastructure projects that would help in taking care of structural problems in the economy, even as that would also help in reducing the costs of doing business for companies and the high cost of living for Nigerians.

Looking at the budget proposal, the area of focus and critical sector allocations of this administration, I think the government took a bold step in addressing the deficits in education, security, health and infrastructure. A total sum of N6.75 trillion will be spent on defence, education and infrastructure. What that means is that security and defence will have N3.25 trillion, education will get N2.18 trillion, health N1.33 trillion and infrastructure will get N1.32 trillion in the budget proposal respectively.

In the past, the security situation in the country was too worrisome. A lot had happened in Nigeria with Boko Haram, kidnappers and bandits taking over the North East and other parts of the country. Nigeria is said to be one of the countries with the highest terrorism threat levels in the world.

For instance in 2021, total deaths from terrorism in Nigeria fell to 448. The lowest level since 2011. Several militant groups are active in the country, leading to attacks on both civil and military targets.

Though terrorism, including banditry and kidnapping, had reduced in the country in recent time, there is need for the Federal Government to rise to the occasion by making sure that the security situation in Nigeria improves nationwide. If the funds being allocated for the security and defence in the budget proposal is well spent, I am sure the security situation in the country will improve greatly and Nigeria will be better for it.

More importantly, Nigeria is blessed with both human and material resources, but it is very sad that the education sector is bisected with myriads of problems. These problems include poor funding, lack of basic infrastructure and teaching aids, paucity of quality teachers and poor environment.

With the budget proposal, we can improve the education sector by providing adequate funding that is tailored towards achieving high quality education in Nigeria. Funds allocated for the sector must be used judiciously. Teachers must be well paid and well trained with quality training facilities, research grants, decent salaries and good welfare packages.

Healthcare infrastructure in Nigeria is still underdeveloped. This was as a result of the lack of modern medical facilities. Nigeria’s healthcare indicators are some of the worst in the world despite the fact that the country has one of the fastest growing populations in the world.

However, some of the factors affecting the health sector in Nigeria include political instability, corruption, limited institutional capacity and an unstable economy. In view of all these factors, there is the need for urgent health care reforms in Nigeria. It is sad to note also that Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit is 40 percent short of the World Bank’s standard.

Therefore, for Nigeria to improve its infrastructure, President Tinubu’s administration must redouble its efforts by improving productivity, economic growth and eradicating poverty. The Federal Government must start building both social and economic infrastructure, including power, transportation, communication, healthcare, education, water supply and sanitation.

President Tinubu must also understand the fact that Nigerians cannot wait for no longer time to see and feel the positive impact of the various reform programmes of this administration. Efforts should be made to actualise the renewed hope agenda of his administration. The task of repositioning Nigeria should be that of the government and the citizens.

More so, there should be a timeframe for the Federal Government to achieve all these. The first six months of Tinubu’s administration have been tortuous. However, there is the need for him to start the reform now.

