Issuance of e-Third Party Motor Insurance Certificate begins in Ogun soon – OGIRS

The Ogun State government through the Ministry of Finance and Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS), in collaboration with a consortium of reputable insurance underwriters and brokers, will soon begin issuance of a single Third-Party Motor Insurance Certificate to the motoring public.

The third-party insurance covers all private and commercial vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles that can be obtained at all tax stations located across the state when renewing vehicle papers and obtaining number plates for new vehicles.

The consortium in deserving cases can pay up to a million naira in third-party property damage and where loss of life is involved, the claim payable would be negotiated between the consortium and the affected families.

For proper awareness creation, OGIRS say it is embarking on a road show in all the three senatorial districts with the flag-off at OGIRS headquarters on Thursday, October 28, 2021.