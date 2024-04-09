Issa-Onilu urges prayers for Nigeria at Eid-El-Fitri

In the spirit of Eid-el Fitri celebrations, the Director General, National Orientation Agency, Mallam Laren Issa-Onilu has urged Nigerians to pray for the peace of Nigeria and imbibe the virtues of selflessness, patriotism, sacrifice and good neighbourliness towards all.

Issa-Onilu made the call in an Eid-el Fitri felicitation message to the Muslim faithful at the end of the month of Ramadan.

He stressed that the lessons of the holy month, if imbibed, will ensure peaceful coexistence, Patriotism and national development in Nigeria.

He said Eid-el Fitri is an opportunity to demonstrate and entrench the virtues of patience, self-control, and sobriety taught by Ramadan, pointing out that “Ramadan is a month-long religious obligation with far longer social and national benefits”.

The NOA boss said Nigerians, more than ever before, need to show patriotism, love and affection toward others as Eid-el Fitri demands, adding that such would avert anarchy and guarantee sustainable development in the country.

While wishing the Muslim Ummah a rewarding Eid-el Fitri, the NOA Director General also urged the Ummah to remain true to their civic responsibilities and maintain support for government towards fulfilling its obligations..