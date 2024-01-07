Issa-Onilu, Ben Tomoloju, Surajudeen Mudashiru for J9C anniversary lecture 

Director-general of the National Orientation Agency, Lanre Issa-Onilu has been confirmed as special guest of honour at the 12th anniversary lecture of socio-economic group January 9 Collective (J9C).

The lecture will hold on Tuesday, January 9 at KAP Hub, 41, Ogundana Street, off Allen Avenue, Ikeja in Lagos.

Themed, “The Role of Values in Nation Building,” Playwright, theatre director and journalist Ben Tomoloju will deliver the keynote speech while Professor Surajudeen Mudashiru of the Department of Political Science, Lagos State University (LASU) will be guest speaker.

A statement by captain of J9C Kingsley James on Sunday said the choice of lecture theme is influenced by the need to critically examine the beliefs and influences that inspire actions taken at individual and group levels.

“As a group dedicated to good governance and socio-economic development, J9C is looking at the role of values in past, present and future Nigeria. We are particularly committed to positively influencing the thoughts and actions of Nigerians, particularly the youths who form majority of the population,” Mr James said.

The J9C captain added that speakers and panelists for the annual lecture were carefully selected from eminent Nigerians knowledgeable about the subject.

Panelists at the conference are veteran broadcaster, Bimbo Oloyede; theatre, film and cultural studies lecturer, Professor Tunji Azeez, and former district governor, Rotary International District 9110, Dr Adewale Ogunbadejo.

J9C was established in Lagos on January 9 2012 by a group of friends and colleagues with the conviction that every Nigerian has a vital role in nation-building and development.

It celebrated its first anniversary in 2013 with the introduction of an annual lecture to further project the members’ common values and love for Nigeria and its people.

The annual lecture has become recognised as a gathering for intellectual discussion and networking.

Speakers and special guests at past lectures include former speaker of the House of Representatives and chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila; former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; former Governor Segun Oni of Ekiti State; former Lagos Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje; former executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, and Alara of Ilara-Epe, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo.

Others include Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal; media proprietor and producer, Funmi Iyanda; chairman, Ovation Media Group, Dele Momodu; director, Commonwealth Institute of Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS), Prof Anthony Kila, founder, LEAP Africa, Ndidi Nwuneli, and executive director, Enough is Enough, Yemi Adamolekun.