Israeli fighter jets strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon overnight

The Israeli air force has attacked targets of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, the Israeli military (IDF) has said.

Israeliighter jets hit infrastructure belonging to the Shiite militia on Lebanese soil, the IDF has said.

Iran-backed Hezbollah said that at least five of its members were killed in the attack.

Among them was the son of the chairman of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc in the Lebanese parliament, Mohammad Raad.

Those killed were members of Hezbollah’s elite al-Radwan unit, dpa learnt from Lebanese security circles.

There are concerns that the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas could spread to Lebanon.

The Israeli government says Hezbollah has links to Gaza-ruling Hamas.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza on October 7 there have been persistent confrontations between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

It is the worst outbreak of violence in the border area since 2006 and has sparked fears that a second front in the current conflict could erupt.

dpa/NAN.