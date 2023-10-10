Israel v Palestine: All Americans should be horrified — Obama

A former President of the United States, Barrack Obama, has condemned the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.

He prayed for the return of those who had been taken hostage by members of Hamas, a Palestine militant group.

Obama, who took his X handle to register his feelings, said: “All Americans should be horrified and outraged by the brazen terrorist attacks on Israel and the slaughter of innocent civilians.

“We grieve for those who died, pray for the safe return of those who’ve been held hostage, and stand squarely alongside our ally, Israel, as it dismantles Hamas.

“As we support Israel’s right to defend itself against terror, we must keep striving for a just and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike.