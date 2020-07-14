RelatedPosts No Content Available

The State of Israel on Tuesday recorded the second direct flight from Nigeria, which it described as another milestone in the 60 years of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Yotam Kreiman, Deputy Chief of Mission of Israel to Nigeria, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday.

Kreiman said that 45 passengers that boarded the flight from Nigeria to Israel included Israelis, Nigerian diplomats and citizens on medical urgent matters.

“Forty five Israelis and Nigerians are flying out of Nigeria, and on the plane returning, we have 75 passengers coming back to Nigeria, including Nigerian diplomats returning home,” he said

According to him, the flight is put together through the help of the Chairman, Air Peace, Allen Onyema, and Israeli companies in Nigeria.

Kreiman said: “For us, this is a special celebration; we are doing 60 years celebration of the relationship between Israel and Nigeria.

“What is unique about the second direct flight leaving today (Tuesday) from Lagos to Abuja to Tel-Aviv is that we are strengthening ties by creating a more direct flights in the future.

“We hope to see all the direct flights coming up soon; where tourists, students, Christians and Muslims can come and visit Israel.

“And, they can go directly on easy, cheaper and faster way; this is what it means to us.”

He noted that a 16-year-old Nigerian student in need of special medical treatment in Israel for blood donation over brain problem was also on-board of the flight.

Kreiman said: “The student’s family member was found as suitable blood donor, therefore his inclusion in chattered flight by Israeli company, as special guest to Israel, to save his life.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the first direct flight between the two countries involving 274 passengers was on April 2.

Kreiman said in spite of challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic, the Israel-Nigeria cooperation waxed stronger.

He noted that Israel, during the pandemic, donated face masks to doctors and nurses through partnership with the Ministry of Health.

He added that palliative was also donated to Internally Displaced Persons, Mosques and orphanages in collaboration with ChabadAid.