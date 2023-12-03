Israel DMW to estranged wife: Any man who ‘nears’ you will die untimely

Israel Afeare, the Logistics Manager of Davido, has rained curses on his estranged wife, Sheila Courage.

The latest curse by Afaere, also known as Israel DMW, comes after Sheila proclaimed herself as single.

She had over the weekend on her Instagram page said she was single but not searching.

Reacting to this, Israel DMW, who had before now cursed Sheila and abused her family when their differences became public knowledge, reacted via his Instagram page.

He said: “Any man who nears you dies untimely death.

“Except if I didn’t pay your full bride price.

“Except if there’s no Edo ancestor.

“Cooking totally rubbish, dirtiness 100 percent.

“Resect, zero.

“Makeup 100 percent good, telling lies 100 percent.”