Israel Adesanya ‘could face three months in jail’ for drunk driving

Former UFC champion, Israel Adesanya, has pleaded guilty to drunk driving and could reportedly face three months in jail.

Adesanya has accepted guilt in the case in which he was pulled over by cops on August 19 in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Last Stylebender, who was found to have 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood – 37mg over the legal limit – after attending a dinner with his friends, said it was irresponsible of him to have done so.

The Nigerian-born Kiwi, who was dragged before an Auckland District Court on Monday and entered a guilty plea to the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of three months in prison or a £2,189 fine, said in a statement: “I want to apologise to the community, my family and my team for the decision I made to get behind the wheel after drinking at dinner.

“I was pulled over and gave an evidentiary blood test – the reading was 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

“I am disappointed with my decision to drive, It was wrong.

“I know that people might follow me and I want them to know I do not think this behaviour is acceptable.”