Isolo General hospital seeks information on unconscious accident patient

The management of General Hospital Isolo, Lagos State, on Thursday sought information about an accident victim that was brought to its facility.

The hospital, in a statement made available to The Eagle online, said the patient was brought to the facility by the trailer driver that accidentally hit him and the medical team commenced treatment on him.

It however noted that no information could be obtained from the patient as he had been unconscious since he was brought in.

It then sought the assistance of the general public in identifying relations of the patient.

“The above patient was involved in an Accident which occurred at Jakande Estate gate Isolo today. He was hit by a trailer and brought to the Accident and Emergency ward of General Hospital Isolo by the trailer driver, and the Medical team commenced treatment on him.

“He has no means of identification with him. We are using this medium to call on his family, colleagues, and friends to kindly come to General Hospital Isolo 121, Mushin Road, Isolo Lagos with means of identification .

“Kindly help to share on all social media platforms,” the statement read.

