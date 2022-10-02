Islamic Movement vows to pursue fresh suits against IGP, others 

The Islamic Movement has vowed to pursue seven fresh suits filed against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba and others over alleged killings of its members, while observing the Ashura Procession in Kaduna State to a conclusive end.

The organisation made the vow in a press statement issued Sunday by Dr. Dauda Nalado and made available to newsmen on behalf of the Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement in Abuja.

The group stressed it would not spare single effort until justice is done in the suits filed at Kaduna Judicial Division of the Federal High Court.

Nalado stated that the fresh five suits, preferred in conjunction with the two earlier filed against the defendants, were part of the efforts to get justice for the deceased.

“We would like to inform the general public that seven suits have been filed against the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and 5 others for the extra-judicial killing of seven Ashura mourners in Zaria City,” he said.

It will be recalled that the suits numbers include: FHC/KD/CS/135/2022 between Aliyu Badamasi vs IGP and 5 others; FHC/ABJ/CS/145/2022 between Bahsir Lawal Vs. IGP, Assistant-Inspector General (AIG) of Police Zone 7, Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Daniel Pom, who is former Divisional Police Office, Soba Division, among others.

The suit marked: FHC/KD/CS/135/2022, According to him, was filed on 26 September, 2022.

“The public could recall that on 8th August, 2022, a joint team of policemen led by the Area Commandant of Zaria Command of the Nigerian Police Force together with the DPO of both Kasuwan Mata Sabon Gari and Zaria City Divisions opened fire on Muslims who were conducting peaceful procession to commemorate the Ashura in Zaria.

“The unlawful attack led to the killing of seven people namely: Muhsin Badamasi, Muhammad Yusuf, Kazim Umar, Auwal Mustapha, Umar Inuwa, Aliyu Lawal and Jafar Maagaji,” Nalado indicated.

He said the deponents of the affidavits in support of the suits prayed for a declaration by the court that the shooting and killing of these seven people while observing their religious act of worship was illegal and a gross violation of their right to life and right to freedom of thought.

“Another four suits have been equally filed against the same IGP and 3 others in connection with attacking and killing of four Shites namely, Zaharaddeen Lawal, Aminu Abdulkadir, Mubarak Iliyasu and Musa Adamu.

“The victims were killed by policemen while observing their religious acts of worship which inter alia include Ashura procession in Soba town of Kaduna State on 28th August, 2022.

“The former DPO of Soba is among the four respondents in the suits,” he said.

Nalado said the seven suits sought for an order of the court mandating the IGP and others, jointly and severally, to pay to each applicants the sum of N200 million (N200,000,000.00) only, amounting to N1.4 billion.