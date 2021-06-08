The Islamic Movement in Nigeria said it marked, on Thursday June 2, 2021, the 2000th day of illegal detention of its leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, following what it described as “a planned state terrorism meted out to him and his followers by the (Muhammadu) Buhari regime.”

It said peaceful ‘Free Zakzaky’ protests were held, “attended by tens of thousands of Nigerians who marched asking Buhari regime to obey court order and free the revered Sheikh Zakzaky from illegal detention since 2016.”

“The Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that our leader and his wife should be released. It described their detention which began in December 2015 as ‘illegal and unconstitutional’.

“This might be part of a wider effort to cover up the gruesome crimes committed by members of the security forces in Zaria in December 2015 that left hundreds dead. And the refusal of the regime to comply with that court order has demonstrated its flagrant and dangerous contempt for the court of law,” the Movement said in a statement signed by Ibrahim Musa, the group’s Media Forum president.

The Islamic Movement also decried the silence of many Nigerians over the injustice and incarceration of Sheikh Zakzaky, saying “their silence on this great injustice is not different with those that supported it.”

“Nigerians should remember: ‘If you are neutral in situation of injustice, you have chosen the side of oppressors,’ it said, adding that Nigeria is already reaping the fruits of its acquiescence and complicity to injustice meted to its leader.

The group said: “Today we are living witnesses to the fact that Nigeria is dysfunctional, insecure, and tottering perilously on the brink of a precipice because of the incompetence, irresponsibility, and intolerance of the Buhari regime, easily the vilest and most insular regime in Nigeria’s entire history.

“To heal our wounds, we must remember that nobody is safe until everybody is safe, and justice for the detained leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria is a precursor to our stability and entrenchment of justice in our country.”

It demanded that the Nigerian authorities immediately comply with a High Court order and release El-Zakzaky and his wife from detention.