Islamic movement condemns military attack on Abuja Quds Day procession

The Resource Forum of the Islamic Movement has strongly condemned the attack by the Nigerian Army’s Guard Brigade on the 2025 Abuja International Quds Day procession.

The attack, which occurred on Friday, resulted in multiple casualties, including deaths and injuries, as well as the arrest of hundreds of protesters.

The Nigeria Police Force said one of its operatives died in the attack, which the movement condemned during a press conference in Abuja on Saturday.

In a statement signed by Professor Abdullahi Danladi, the movement stated: “We condemn the Guard Brigade attack on the 2025 Abuja International Quds Day procession.

“Yesterday, 28 March 2025, being the last Friday of the sacred month of Ramadan 1446H, marks the International Quds Day, a day designated by Imam Khomeini (QS) as a day of significance in solidarity with the oppressed people of the world, particularly the Palestinians. Quds Day processions and activities are being conducted globally in Britain, France, America, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Canada and numerous countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

“The Islamic Movement under the leadership of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H) has been observing the International Quds Day event for more than 40 years in Nigeria. However, the 2025 International Quds Day was conducted peacefully across Nigeria except in Abuja.

“The 2025 Abuja International Quds started peacefully at Usman Bin Affan Mosque along Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja. A few minutes after the commencement of the procession, a team of the Nigerian Army (the Guard Brigade) attacked the Quds programme using live ammunition; many sustained gunshots and life-threatening injuries and some lost their lives as a result of the brutality. Apart from killing unarmed protesters, the army committed numerous atrocities, such as men arresting women in the premises of Usman Bin Affan mosque, beating women and children and removing their hijabs within the outskirts of the mosque; these atrocities are taboo in Islam and Muslim culture.

“Unlike other news reporters that reported the issue of clash or confrontation, there is no form of provocation from the participants warranting the brutality. In fact, Quds protesters that included men, women, and children, Muslims and fellow Christians were marching peacefully from the mosque where they observed the Jumu’at prayer heading to Wuse Market, the army blocked the way with an Armoured Vehicle and started shooting on the participants mostly women and minors.

“The public may recall that on 27 March 2025, a letter emanated from the NSA office surfaced on social media directing the security agents to take necessary action against the forthcoming International Quds procession. The letter referenced NSA/366/S dated 26 March 2025 that was sent to all security agents, including military, police, and other paramilitary stated that ‘available information revealed that the Islamic Movement has scheduled Friday, 28 March, 2025, for a procession in Nasarawa State and the FCT – Abuja to commemorate the International Quds Day.’ The letter added that ‘the procession is aimed at showing solidarity with Palestine.’ The letter ended with ‘I am directed to most respectfully request you to note the development for necessary action.’

“Since the release of this letter, the security agents, especially in the FCT Abuja, got prepared for the aforementioned atrocities committed in Usman Bin Affan mosque. Evidence of that can be deduced from the way security agents were stationed at the National Mosque Abuja and other mosques in the city.”

The movement further accused the Tinubu administration of inconsistency in its foreign policy.

It said: “The discordant in Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration is surprising. While speaking with Al-Jazeera in Doha, Qatar in March 2025, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tugar, Nigeria Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that ‘Israel must stop its war on Gaza, and the world needs to drop its double standards over the killings in the besieged enclave.’ Then in March 2025 the National Security Adviser is directing the security agents to attack Free Palestine protesters in Abuja.”

Providing casualty figures, the statement revealed: “Reliable information confirmed that the Guard Brigade and the police have arrested three hundred and eighty (380) protesters, including women and children, and four people were confirmed martyred. Those arrested are being detained at SARS Abbator, Guzape, Abuja, and those that reached martyrdom include Shaheed Ibraheem Dalhat (Sharif Albani), Shaheed Nasir Abubakar, Shaheed Abdulaziz Abubakar, and Shaheed Auwal Abbas Bichi. However, the security agents are hiding casualties and other corpses of those who passed away in unknown places; thus, the number of casualties and corpses with the Guard Brigade and the Police are still unknown. Nevertheless, we will update the public in due course.”

Holding President Bola Tinubu responsible, the statement said: “We squarely held Bola Ahmed Tinubu responsible for the atrocities committed by the Guard Brigade through killing, abusing Islamic tenet and Muslim culture while attacking 2025 Abuja International Quds within the vicinity of Usman Bin Affan, Jumu’at Mosque, Abuja.

“In view of the foregoing, we are demanding for unconditional release of all those arrested in connection with the 2025 Abuja International Quds procession held on 28 March, 2025. We are also demanding for the prosecution of those responsible for the killings of the Free Palestine protesters.”

