Islamic cleric disappears after allegedly raping 15-year-old in uncompleted building

An Islamic cleric identified simply as Alfa Shakiru residing at Dreamland Estate, Odo Onasa, Agbowa area of Ikorodu, Lagos State has simply disappeared after raping a 15-year-old girl in an uncompleted building.

The distraught victim said she was going on an errand when Shakiru allegedly jumped on her and started dragging.

She said despite screaming and kicking, the cleric forced her into an uncompleted but fenced building where he raped her.

After he was done, he got up and bolted.

The child immediately ran to her mother to narrate her ordeal.

The mother took her to the nearest police station, where they were given a referral letter to Agbowa General Hospital.

The victim narrated: “I am 15 years old.

“On the 26th of June, 2023 at about 4pm, I was sent on an errand by my mother.

“On my way going, I saw a man called Alfa Shakiru of Dreamland Estate Islamic Center, Odo Onasa, Agbowa.

“He forcefully dragged me into an uncompleted fenced building.