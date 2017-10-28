ISIS threatens France boss

Jihadist militant group, ISIS, has seemingly threatened France manager, Didier Deschamps, by mocking up a picture showing him with a gun to his head.

The image, released by Wafa Media Foundation and already widely circulating on social media, comes in the wake of another image depicting Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi, behind bars.

ISIS has also promised to “continue terrorising and ruining lives”, accompanied by an image of the World Cup trophy, in a hint that trouble can be expected in Russia next summer.

France has already been rocked by a number of terrorist-related incidents in recent times, including in November 2015 when the Stade de France was targeted by suicide bombers during Les Bleus’ friendly with Germany.