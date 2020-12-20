The Iseyin-Moniya Road and other projects embarked upon by the Oyo State Government that are under 80 per cent to 90 per cent completion will be completed and commissioned by February 2021.

The State Government assured members of the public that other ongoing infrastructural development projects in the State presently at near completion stages would also be completed and commissioned in the next three months.

This disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Prof. Daud Kehinde Sangodoyin, on Friday while addressing members of staff of the Ministry when he resumed.

Sangodoyin was the Commissioner for Establishment and Training before his deployment to the Ministry of Public Works and Transport by Governor Seyi Makinde.

According to him, the time has called for a united front by all staffers of the Ministry so as to get works done as expected by the people and the government of the State.

He said: “My target with His Excellency, the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, before coming here is for all ongoing projects in the State presently at 80 per cent to 90 per cent completion level to be completed and commissioned within the next three to four months because all the contractors have been well mobilised.

“Therefore there should be no reason for any delay in the completion of the projects.

“For instance, the 65km Moniya/Iseyin Road project will be commissioned by February 2021, while other projects close to completion in the State will also be commissioned in the next three or four months to come.”

Sangodoyin therefore charged the staffers of the Ministry to key into Governor Makinde’s developmental agenda by working diligently in the discharge of their duties.

He added that the government was out to serve the people and the service could only be achieved by joining hands to work as one family.

On the maintenance culture of the people towards public facilities, Sangodoyin charged members of the public to be patriotic towards public properties as it obtained in other climes and always have a sense of belonging. which would enable them to see public properties as their own and maintain them as such.

He said: “The public properties that are out there are put up to ease the living conditions of the public.

“The public should maintain them appropriately to enable the government to channel its resources towards other areas needed.

“We’ll enforce the use of government properties adequately.

“The public should also know that all these properties are put in place with the taxpayer’s money.

“Anyone that vandalises them will go to jail.

“I, therefore, advice the public to be patriotic towards public properties and maintain them accordingly.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Works and Transport, Architect Adebowale Kizito-Balogun, appreciated Makinde for standing solidly behind the Ministry despite the many challenges it passed through and for putting the right peg in the right hole.

Kizito-Balogun therefore admonished the staffers of the Ministry to extend the same hand of support they have always given to successive headships to the new Commissioner by performing their duties diligently and be punctual at work.