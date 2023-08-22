Isese Rows: Coalition of Imams, Alfas responds to threat of war on Islam, Muslims 

A coalition of Muslim organisations, respected Imams and Alfas Muslim Action Against Aggression and Oppression (MUAAO) has responded to a group – Oodua Isedale Muslim Council’ OIMUCC declaring war on Islam and Muslims in Yoruba land.

MUAAO in a statement signed by the Chief Imam, University of Abuja, Prof. Taofiq Adesina Azeez by said it was embarrassed by epistemic suicide shamelessly displayed by the claim of peaceful co existence of Yorubas before the advent of Islam and Christianity.

“It is shameful that the ignorant writers committed epistemicide by this claim, by attempting to kill history which is replete with overwhelming internecine wars among the Yorubas that is sustained till date with the Ife- Modakeke shameless war of recent time in reference” the statement said..

The full text of the statement titled: “Oodua’ Isedale- Muslim- Council- OIMUCC, don’t crash into an iceberg” reads:

The attention of MUAAO has been drawn to a gobbledygook, published by a faceless group pseudo named ‘Oodua Isedale Muslim Council’ declaring war on Islam and Muslims in Yoruba land and is guided to respond as follows:

1. We are embarrassed, as enlightened Muslims in Yoruba land, by the epistemic suicide shamelessly displayed by the claim of peaceful co existence of Yorubas before the advent of Islam and Christianity. It is shameful that the ignorant writers committed epistemicide by this claim, by attempting to kill history which is replete with overwhelming internecine wars among the Yorubas that is sustained till date with Ife- Modakeke shameless war of recent time in reference.

2. We are tragically amused by the declaration of war by a faceless group, claiming to represent the Yorubas, against Islam and the Muslims in Yorubaland. We view this as another display of ignorance of history by these miscreants because Muslims have never been defeated by polytheists and it will not happen now.

3. We are alarmed by horrendous lies , grave allegations and sectarian profiling mischievously hurled against the person of our highly respected voice, Prof. Ishaq Lakin Akintola. The threat against him; his family and group is taken as a threat to all muslims, all over the world. WE ARE NOT TAKING IT LIGHTLY!

ALSO READ:

A THREAT TO ONE, IS A THREAT TO ALL!

4. In the event of any expected violent action against Lakin Akintola or any other Muslim, from this moment on, the nation should expect appropriate response from Muslims all over the world. No one has a monopoly of violence. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

5. We, hereby, put the governors of Yoruba states in Nigeria on permanent notice and violence alert of unimaginable proportion as they shall be held responsible for producing these fictitious elements and their sponsors when the need arises and it is going to be soon. We are confident of their competence to do this and to stop these elements from making Yoruba states ungovernable by these irresponsible actions. The Governors know the source of the pressure for declaring a holiday for Isese festival.

A WORD IS QUITE SUFFICIENT FOR THE WISE!

6. This is a call on the security agencies in Nigeria, especially, the National Security Adviser, the Directorate of Security Services in Nigeria, Inspector General of Police etc to be on the alert and do the needful. GOD saves Nigeria!

7. In conclusion, Muslim Action Against Aggression and Oppression, MUAAO, is a coalition of Muslim organisations, respected Imams and Alfas and it is an iceberg, the tip of which is the undersigned available for engagement . We urge the fictitious OIMUCC to own up,show up in *real names and contact* address like the undersigned and make themselves available for engagement as we are. We urge them to be informed that the activities of Lakin Akintola and MURIC are largely endorsed by the Muslim Ummah as a voice in their specific assignments. This is a tip of the iceberg. We do not dare, but *we strongly advise* that no one should take the risk of *crashing with the ice berg.*

May there be peace upon those who follow the guidance.

Prof. Taofiq Adesina Azeez, Chief Imam, University of Abuja,

Professor of Communication and Language Arts, Department of English, University of Abuja.