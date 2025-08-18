Isese Day: Oyo declares work-free day

The Oyo State Government has declared Wednesday, 20 August, 2025, as a work-free day.

Secretary to the State Government, Professor Olanike K. Adeyemo, in a circular letter dated 18th August, 2025, indicated that the governor approved the work-free day to mark the Isese Day Celebration.

According to the circular, the governor urged all citizens in the state to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity and stability of the state in particular and the country in general.

