Isese Day and need for religious tolerance, by Kehinde Aderemi

It is a new dawn for the traditional religion believers as four governors in the South West region of Nigeria declared August 21 as a work-free day to mark Isese Day. This means that August 20 of every year has been set aside as Isese Day. For traditional religion believers, it was the fulfillment of a long time dream. It was a dream that came to reality when it was least expected.

Former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, was the first in the South West to declare August 20 as Isese Day.

Aregbesola didn’t find it easy as many misconstrued him, wondering why the ex-governor had to make such a decision. As if it had a spiritual connection, the continuous requests by all the stakeholders, including leaders of the traditional religion faithful, traditional rulers and prominent figures in the traditional institution made it possible.

Today, Governors Prince Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Engineer Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Babajide Sanwo Olu of Lagos State had given their nod by declaring a work free day in commemoration of the annual Isese Day in their respective states. Let the Governors of Ekiti and Ondo States wake up from their slumber and take a cue from their counterparts in the region.

Interestingly, for more than two decades now, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has been very consistent in his request for the declaration of August 20 as Isese Day in the South West. He had advised the governments of the South West region on the need to give the traditional religion believers a sense of belonging. As a culture promoter, the Yoruba generalissimo has succeeded in raising his voice against religious intolerance, insisting that religion is just like a tool for the fulfillment of God’s purpose on earth.

Over the years, issues of religious intolerance have set us backwards as a nation. We have had cases of religious crises and disharmony among the various religious groups. We have had cases of religious crisis wrecking untold havoc on Nigerian society.

It is sad also that many of those that fan the ember of religious crises in the country are nothing but pretenders and hypocrites that are of little knowledge and or value.

Meanwhile, it is very important to note that Nigeria is a secular state. But it is an irony of fate that issues of religion has been more of a curse to us than a blessing. In this time and age, issues of religion should be based on the need to make peace, strengthen the bond of unity and progress among the practitioners.

It is never a bad idea if we use religion as one of the tools to solve the various ethnic and societal problems that have been bedeviling the country over the years. For instance, Yoruba is a blessed race with substantial presence across the world. We are one of the leading races in the world. We have our culture, we have our tradition and we have our religion that tells the world about our identity as a people. And it goes on to underscore the essence of our being as a people.

For instance, in South Africa, every September 24 is dedicated to the celebration of heritage day, where all culture advocates celebrate their heritage in grand style. With the global acceptance of Yoruba culture and tradition in Brazil and other South American countries, it is no doubt that the Yoruba is spreading.

And there is a need for us to understand the intricacies of religion and how it affects human psychology and our relationship with God and humanity. More so, as far as I am concerned, I think there’s also the need for us to appreciate what pleases God to bless us with as a race.

There is a need for us to respect where we are coming from. And as they say, if we don’t know where we are heading to, it will be very difficult for us to make any meaningful progress as a race.

I have no doubt in my mind that the call for the celebration of Isese Day has the blessing of our ancestors. And happily, it would go a long way in building strong belief and sense of identity practitioners.

By celebrating Isese Day, it will be a possible elixir to boosting tourism and the uniqueness of the Yoruba culture, as well as the tradition of our race.

Religious fanaticism had set the country back for a very long time, making many people to lose their lives, core values and identity through religious crisis and bigotry. Religion is purely about our relationship with God. It is about God’s perfect creation and reflection of life. True religion in most cases tells us about the beauty of life, about God the supreme being and hereafter.

In China, Japan and other great countries in Asia, religion is a non issue and they are what they are today because they appreciate their culture and traditions. In Europe, the 28 countries of the European Union are predominantly Christians. But they always allow people to practise the religion of their faith without molestation or threat. Even there are people in Europe that have no religion.

Also in the United Kingdom and United States of America, religion is a non-issue. Religion is a thing of the mind and every individual is at liberty to practise whatever religion that suits his or her purpose in life

. Aderemi writes from Lagos.