Isese Day 2023: Lagos declares work free day

To commemorate the year 2023 Isese Day, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared August 21 as work free day for all public servants in the State.

The Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, made this known in a circular issued to the workers.

The Isese Day has been set aside in Lagos State to celebrate the indigenous Yoruba culture and traditions as well as the preservation of the Yoruba heritage.

This Year’s Isese Day celebration will be held on August 20, 2023.

Mari-Okunola stated further that the declaration of Work Free Day by Governor Sanwo-Olu was a reaffirmation of his “commitment to continue to provide necessary support to traditional institutions in the State with a view to promoting our indigenous culture and tradition while preserving our heritage”.

The circular announced 8am on August 22 as resumption of work for all State workers.