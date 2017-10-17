Isedowo has boosted our businesses ˗ Winners

Beneficiaries of Isedowo empowerment initiative of Goldberg lager beer have affirmed that the scheme has indeed provided them huge relief from financial challenges hitherto faced in expanding their businesses.

So far, 32 artisans and small scale business operators have been supported with N300,000 each by Isedowo in Osun and Ekiti States, while the project continues in other South West States.

In all, Goldberg will support 100 entrepreneurs through Isedowo across the Yoruba speaking states.

Ojo Adeosun, a fashion designer, who was overjoyed after receiving the grant, said the N300,000 was a huge upliftment from financial challenges as it helped him in purchasing a new sewing machine he had always required to expand his business.

Adeosun disclosed that he also started selling fabrics and now has three apprentices working with him.

Kayode Tope Ogunro, a photo/videographer, disclosed that he had almost concluded arrangement to buy a camera and video lights from a friend in Lagos and intended to open a studio with the grant from Isedowo.

He said he would also employ an assistant to further expand his business.

Ogunro advised other entrepreneurs to come up with good business ideas with positive impacts on the society.

Ayodele Adebalogun, an aluminium fabricator, said Isedowo provided a relief from the daunting struggle to raise capital.

Adebalogun disclosed that he participated in the scheme with his wife, who is a caterer, but the judges did not deem her proposal fit enough for selection.

He added that after buying a new cutting machine for his work, he supported his wife’s business with parts of the grant.

Alo Babatope, an auto mechanic, and Ade Akinyemi, a welder, both commended Goldberg, stating that the scheme was timely.

Babatope, who holds a certificate in automotive programme from the University of Ibadan, said he bought a launch diagnostic machine used for all brand of cars with the grant.

Akinyemi lauded Goldberg for creating wealth and job opportunities in the South West.

He added that the grant helped him in expanding his business enterprise as he was able to purchase a welding machine he had longed to have.

“Isedowo has taken that burden off me and I am now a happy man. Goldberg deserves the name ‘Your Excellency’ because it has put smiles on faces of people in distress,” Akinyemi affirmed.

Speaking on Isedowo, the Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager and Stout brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Agu, said Goldberg has, through the empowerment initiative, extended its affinity with the people of the South West beyond culture and tradition to entrepreneurship.

To benefit from the project, interested participants are expected to showcase their business ideas and how they impact the society.

Isedowo, which was launched last month by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has received wide commendation from prominent monarchs in the South West.

Having supported entrepreneurs in Osun and Ekiti States, the scheme will be activated in Oyo State next month.