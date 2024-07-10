ISDEVCOM alumni induction lecture set to hold

All is now set for the inaugural Annual Alumni Engagement and Lecture Series of the Institute of Strategic and Development Communication of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

The annual event of the body will also feature the induction of new members of the alumni association.

The event, which holds on July 13, is expected to attract over 100 new alumni of the institute at a ceremony where the former Senior Special Adviser to President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua on Media and Publicity, and Chairman of the Editorial Board of ThisDay, Segun Adeniyi, will deliver the induction lecture.

Also expected at the event include the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, who will deliver a keynote address as the special guest of Honour, alongside the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Malam Ali M. Ali as Chairman of the event.

Others listed to honour the event include the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sa’adatu Liman, the Chief host, National President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Dr. Ike Neliaku, the Managing Director of Africa Independent Television,, Mrs. Oluwatosin Dokpesi, the Dean of the School of Post-Graduate Studies of the university, who is the co-host and the foundation and current Director of the Institute of Strategic and Development Communication (ISDEVCOM), Prof. E S. Dandaura.

Commenting on the event, the President of ISDEVCOM Scholars and Alumni Association, George Ndukwu, said the induction is designed to welcome new ISDEVCOM scholars and alumnus into the association with the noble vision of exposing them to future prospects in the field of development communication.

According to Ndukwu, ISDEVCOM scholars and alumni have been prepared, through a rigorous study and research process, to become experts in development communication and as such need to create a platform through which they can express their expertise in leading development communication change in the country.

“This is the second such induction in the history of ISDEVCOM and we are happy that this time around, we are having about 100 scholars and alumni for induction into the wider body of scholars and alumni of the institute.

“This is a great opportunity for all of us who have been through a very rigorous study process driven by experts in the field of development communication, to come together and find better ways to harness our learning and talents for the good of our society.

Also Read:

“Our vision is to ensure that we contribute positively towards the development and growth of communication development in Nigeria and the institute in particular as well as to explore the advantages that our learning offers in driving strategic and development communication in Nigeria,” he said.

Commenting, the Coordinator of the Induction ceremony, Dr. Azubuike Erinugha, promised a memorable event adding that scholars and alumnus of the institute will become goodwill ambassadors of the university and the practice of development communication in Nigeria.

He said: “We look forward to a very memorable event with experts in the field sharing experiences with us. This will help scholars and alumnus to embrace the challenges and opportunities that abound in the field of development communication and bring us to creating ways of giving back to the institute that has taken us through a rigorous process of becoming experts strategic and development communicators.”

Post Views: 0