The Isale Eko Descendants Union has condemned the invasion of the palace of the Oba of Lagos by hoodlums on Wednesday.

The union in a statement by its Chairman, Yomi Tokosi, on Thursday said it was obvious that the #EndSARS protest had been hijacked by hoodlums.

Tokosi said: “Isale Eko Descendants’ Union is deeply saddened that the organised peaceful #EndSars protest in Lagos State has been hijacked by hoodlums who have rampaged through the streets of our beloved state causing untold destruction and looting.

“This destruction has been extended to our ancestral seat of power, the Iga Idunganran – The Palace of Our Oba.

“The Palace was invaded by armed hoodlums who carted away traditional instruments of office and other valuables and artefacts.

“We unreservedly condemn the acts of sacrilege committed by the culprits who desecrated our cultural heritage.

“We appeal that they stop this wanton destruction, sheath their swords and allow peace to reign.

“It is pertinent to state that Iga Idunganran belongs to all sons and daughters of Isale Eko and it’s sanctity is our collective duty.

“The Palace is the custodian of centuries’ old priceless and irreplaceable heritage artefacts that have been passed down through generations.

“We are consoled that Kabiyesi, Oba Riliwanu Babatunde Akiolu, Akiolu 1, and his Family are safe and secure.

“All sons and daughters of Isale Eko should lend their weight to this clarion call for the security of our Heritage. God bless.”