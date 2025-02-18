Is West Africa transforming into a digital powerhouse?, by Ifeanyi Onuba

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded an extraordinary 50 percent growth in digital economy performance, according to the 2024 ECOWAS Human Capital Development (HCD) Report. This milestone marks a transformational shift in the region, as technology, digital services, and innovation continue to drive economic progress.

With increasing internet penetration, booming tech entrepreneurship, and rising financial inclusion, West Africa may be on its way to becoming a digital powerhouse. The momentum created by this digital revolution has the potential to unlock new opportunities, create jobs, and improve the overall quality of life for millions of people across ECOWAS member states.

The 50 percent growth in the digital economy is a strong indicator that West Africa is embracing the future with confidence. Several key factors have contributed to this rapid expansion: The number of people connected to the internet has grown significantly, enabling businesses and individuals to tap into the global digital marketplace.

Governments and private sector players have prioritized investments in fiber optics, mobile broadband, and data centers, making digital services more accessible.

The rise of mobile money services and digital banking solutions has empowered millions, providing them with access to financial services that were previously unavailable.

Entrepreneurs across West Africa are leveraging technology to solve real-world problems in areas like agriculture, healthcare, and education.

With this strong foundation, the region is set to further accelerate economic growth, create millions of jobs, and attract more foreign and local investments in the coming years.

Beyond the digital economy, the HCD Report revealed a 12 per cent improvement in the overall Human Capital Development Index, showing remarkable progress in several key areas:

A 10 percent improvement was recorded due to better healthcare access, reduced maternal mortality rates, and increased government health expenditures.

More people, especially women and small business owners, now have access to financial services, helping them grow their enterprises and improve their livelihoods.

A three percent increase in female participation in entrepreneurship and the digital economy is creating more opportunities for women to lead and innovate.

These advancements reflect ECOWAS’ commitment to improving the well-being of its citizens and creating an environment where everyone can thrive.

While the report highlights significant achievements, it also presents an opportunity for further growth in education and workforce development. The slight seven per cent decline in education investments signals the need for renewed efforts to equip the youth with digital and technical skills that align with the fast-growing digital economy.

To ensure that West Africa’s digital transformation is inclusive and sustainable, governments, businesses, and educational institutions must expand digital literacy programs to help more people participate in the digital economy.

There is also the need to invest in STEM education and vocational training to prepare young people for the jobs of the future as well as enhance partnerships between universities and tech companies to bridge the gap between education and industry needs.

By making education and skills development a top priority, the region can unlock even greater potential and ensure that everyone benefits from the digital revolution.

West Africa is on a strong path to becoming a leading digital economy, and the momentum is only growing. With continued investments, strategic policies, and a commitment to inclusivity, the region can ceate millions of new jobs in the tech sector and beyond.

As the ECOWAS Regional Integrated Human Capital Development Strategy (2020-2030) continues to guide progress, the region is well-positioned to achieve even greater success by 2030.

The digital economy is no longer just an emerging sector—it is a powerful force shaping the future of West Africa. With the right policies and investments, the region can harness this momentum to build a brighter, more inclusive, and prosperous future for all.

*Ifeanyi Onuba, chartered accountant, wrote the piece from Abuja

