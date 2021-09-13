Is Primate Elijah Ayodele the Only Prophet in Africa?, by Justice Okorocha

Prophets are highly spiritual men who have consecrated themselves to God. They are special ministers of God that are gifted in foretelling what will happen in future. By their gift, they have been given free access to know what God has in mind concerning nations, individuals, corporations, governments, to mention a few.

The prophetic ministry is the oldest and highly revered ministry in the fold. We have had many prophets in the past and Africa as a continent is blessed to have almost the highest numbers of prophets compared to every other continent.

In Africa at the moment, the loudest voice in the prophetic ministry is Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, a Nigerian prophet who has positioned himself as a man sent to every nation in the world.

Primate Elijah Ayodele is not that prophet that speaks today and goes silent for many months before speaking out again. The prophets of old as we know were always making prophetic statements, warnings, advice to presidents and individuals. The fact that they are prophet alone makes their input needed in the daily activities of every person, no matter their status.

A prophet’s primary assignment is for his nation; where he hails from and of a truth, Primate Ayodele has made a huge name in Nigeria. As we speak, every Nigerian looks up to the Primate’s prophecies. His prophecies have served as counsel, warnings, and directions to individuals, politicians, business tycoons, government agencies in Nigeria.

Of course, a prophet is known when they speak and it comes to pass. Primate Ayodele’s fulfilled prophecy in Nigeria has no numbers, they are too numerous. Some of them include the victory of Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki in 2020. Primate Ayodele was the only prophet to have predicted this.

Also, he warned of the emergence of a disease in 2019 which later turned out to be COVID-19. During this period when the virus started, he revealed that the virus would kill many influential Nigerians. We can all testify to the fact that all this came to pass with the death of the former Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; Buruji Kashamu, former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, Hon Bayo Osinowo, to mention a few.

Apart from politics, Primate Ayodele delved into the sports sector to prove that God is involved in every aspect of man’s life and accurately stated the fate of the super eagles in their matches. The team played against Lesotho and Benin Republic some months ago. Despite the fact that football is the most unpredictable sport, the man of God accurately predicted the score long before the match was played, just to prove that God is interested in every area of man’s life.

Going a bit from Nigeria, Primate Ayodele’s prophecies have travelled to other parts of Africa as they did to every part of the world. His prophecies on other countries of the world are even documented alongside the Nigerian ones in his annual book of prophecy titled ‘Warnings to the Nations’ (published since 1994). In this book, Primate Ayodele jotted down divine signals and warnings to all nations in the world.

One would have thought Primate Ayodele is only looking for fame or attention, which he already has, but the shocking thing about it is these prophecies in the book of prophecies come to pass just as he put them.

In the 2021 edition of the book, it interests one to know that Primate Ayodele foretold most of the events that have taken place since he released it. ‘Warnings to the Nations’ 2021 was collated in March 2021, released in July. In barely three months since its release, many of the warnings have been fulfilled.

The latest is the military coup that just happened in Guinea. Many woke up to the sudden news that the military had taken over the government in Guinea due to reasons connected to the President’s third term ambition. On page 267 of WTN 2021, Primate Ayodele warned that Alpha Condo will face challenges and that forces will rise up against his government. These were exactly what happened in the country.

Recently, the Taliban took over the government in Afghanistan, forcing the president to flee the country due to his leadership. On page 256-257, Primate Ayodele categorically stated that there would be a protest against the government of Afghanistan and warned that the country should pray against strange happenings. The Taliban taking over was totally a strange action, they also made it known that they were bent on making sure the president leaves his position, fulfilling Primate Ayodele’s prophecy.

In Mali, the current president escaped being killed when he was attacked with a knife in the mosque during prayers. This came after Primate Ayodele released a publication online that the president should be mindful of his movements and be careful of his environment.

In the world today, there is a serious crisis that has to do with the climatic condition. There have been floods, hurricanes in places where it has never happened. Germany, China, America, India have had their fair share of the crisis which led to destruction of properties. On page 312 of WTN 2021, Primate Ayodele prophesied the climatic condition crisis ravaging the world at the moment.

In Peru, an election was held a few months ago, just after the annual book of prophecies was released. Primate Ayodele categorically stated that Pedro Castillo would emerge winner of the election on page 325, which was what happened.

In Zambia, Primate Ayodele noted in the 2020 edition of WTN that he sees the president not having a grip on his government and that his efforts will not be appreciated. This played out during the last election that was held last month when the people voted the incumbent president out.

Also in Kenya, there is political tension in the country as they prepare for an election in 2022. Primate Ayodele has released several prophecies regarding the election. He had said that the president, Uhuru Kenyatta, would fight his deputy, William Ruto. He also noted that there would be a coalition aimed at tackling William Ruto who also wants to contest. These are all the things happening in Kenya at the moment months after Primate Ayodele said it.

We could go on and on as there are numerous prophecies of Primate Ayodele getting fulfilled in Nigeria and other parts of the world. This man of God releases prophecies seamlessly, some even see them as a joke until they see them coming to pass exactly the way he put them.

In Nigeria and Africa, Primate Elijah Ayodele is the only one who follows this pattern, which of course is what a prophet should do. We hardly hear of any other doing it like this. Is Primate Elijah Ayodele the only prophet in Africa?