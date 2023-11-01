Is Benue State University a tertiary institution or a glorified high school?, by Matthew Ma

“Benue State University has faced criticism since its inception, with some questioning its legitimacy as a tertiary institution and suggesting it is nothing more than a glorified high school. The current issue between the medical students and the administration has only worsened these concerns, with many arguing that the University’s hostels, which are in poor condition and lack basic hygiene facilities, do not meet the standards of a reputable institution.”

The Benue State University is a tertiary institution located in Makurdi, Benue State, Nigeria. Established in 1992, the university offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various fields of study. Despite criticism that the university is more like a glorified high school than a tertiary institution, it has continued to produce graduates who are making significant contributions in various fields both within Nigeria and on the international scene. The university is committed to providing quality education and research opportunities to its students and has continued to evolve to meet the changing needs of the society it serves.

During the 9th Professional Induction and Admission Ceremony for the 2023 graduating doctors at the College of Health Sciences, Benue State University, Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia of Benue State announced the reinstatement of a binding agreement for medical students. According to Sir Tersoo Kula, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, the state government will provide a monthly allowance of ₦103,000 to medical students until they graduate. However, this funding is contingent on students serving the state for a minimum of two years after graduation before deciding to pursue other opportunities. This initiative was introduced in response to a healthcare system crisis caused by the cancellation of a program in December 2022 that sponsored medical students in exchange for serving in public hospitals. Sen. Gabriel Suswam had previously initiated this binding agreement, which was then discontinued during Dr. Samuel Ortom’s government. The discontinuation led to a mass exodus of graduates from the state and understaffing of several state hospitals. With the reinstatement of the bonding agreement, there is renewed hope that more doctors will choose to stay and serve the state after graduation, leading to an improvement in the healthcare system in Benue State.

The Governor expressed gratitude towards medical doctors from Benue who had ventured out in search of better opportunities while reiterating his resolve to elevate the medical sector in Benue. He assured unwavering support to the state-owned University and its goal of providing top-notch medical education. The Governor applauded the pioneers and faculty of the University’s Medical School for their determination in surmounting obstacles and establishing the institution from scratch. He also acknowledged the accomplishments of the school’s medical alums worldwide. The Governor reasserted his dedication to furthering the institution’s efforts in producing exceptional medical professionals. He reminisced about his previous contribution of donating 481 books to the University during his tenure as Priest in charge of St. Thomas’ Catholic Church Anum in Makurdi in 2013.

The Governor urged health professionals from Benue to return home and contribute to the growth of local health institutions. He cited the precarious State of the health sector in the State as the reason for placing all medical doctors on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the State, with a monthly allowance of N100,000.00, to incentivize them to stay after orientation. The healthcare industry in Benue State is currently facing numerous challenges that include outbound medical tourism, a decline in medical infrastructure, low government budget allocation, poor compensation, and the subsequent emigration of skilled healthcare workers. The State’s healthcare infrastructure is in dire need of development and modernization in order to provide adequate medical facilities and address the poor healthcare indicators, which are among the worst in Nigeria. To combat this issue, Governor Alia’s administration has taken the initiative to pay the 2023 medical residency allowance to deserving resident doctors at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital to facilitate uninterrupted training. This incentive is intended to encourage young doctors to stay in the State and assist in addressing the State’s medical challenges. By retaining more doctors, the State can continue to build its healthcare infrastructure, improve medical facilities, and provide better healthcare services to its citizens.

Despite Governor Alia’s tireless efforts to improve the quality of doctors produced within the state, specific individuals within the medical sector are hindering progress toward advancing the industry to new heights. For example, in late October, a group of medical students at Benue State University held a peaceful protest to raise awareness of various challenges that were negatively impacting their education and well-being. These included arbitrary withdrawals, chronic water shortages, and overcrowded living conditions. Despite the students’ peaceful demonstration and the seriousness of their concerns, the university administration chose to impose a sweeping suspension. The university management decided to impose a one-month suspension on all medical students from levels 200 to 600. As a result, the once-vibrant campus of Benue State University has become eerily silent, with the suspension turning the medical hostels into ghostly shells of their former selves. The suspension became effective on October 30 and is set to last until November 29.

The University Registrar, Mfaga Modom, issued an internal memo outlining the suspension of a student from the institution. The directive specifies the terms and conditions for the student’s return, which include the provision of a Sworn Affidavit from a court of law attesting to their good conduct and the presence of a parent or guardian who will sign an undertaking of good behavior. The memo also announces the formation of an investigative committee to probe the causes of the demonstration and advise on appropriate action. The suspension has generated mixed reactions, with some arguing that it is an overreaction to the students’ legitimate concerns about the poor conditions at the university. In contrast, others believe that the university’s decision is necessary to maintain discipline and deter future protests. The suspension of medical students has shed light on the systemic obstacles plaguing Nigeria’s university system. Problems such as water scarcity, overcrowded living conditions, and arbitrary suspensions are widespread across many institutions due to inadequate funding and insufficient infrastructure. These issues have severe repercussions, and they also raise questions about freedom of expression and peaceful protest. While maintaining order is crucial, it is equally essential to protect the rights of students to voice their concerns, as long as it is done peacefully and without causing harm.

The debate surrounding the suspension has shifted towards a discussion of discipline versus suppression. Benue State University has faced criticism since its inception, with some questioning its legitimacy as a tertiary institution and suggesting it is nothing more than a glorified high school. The current issue between the medical students and the administration has only worsened these concerns, with many arguing that the University’s hostels, which are in poor condition and lack basic hygiene facilities, do not meet the standards of a reputable institution. Others have also noted that the University’s lower ranking in comparison to other national universities is a cause for concern. While some argue that a University’s ranking should not be the sole determinant of its value, this statement’s accuracy is still up for debate and has yet to be fully verified. Despite these arguments, some have defended the University, pointing out its reputation for academic excellence and fostering a supportive learning environment. Simultaneously, some propose severe penalties, such as expelling students. However, implementing such strict measures could harm the University’s standing in the long run. Therefore, it would be wise for the University to approach the students’ grievances constructively and impartially, guaranteeing that every student is treated fairly.

In order to effectively address the concerns of the students, it would have been beneficial for the administration to listen attentively to their grievances. Working together with student leaders, forming a task force to investigate the issues at hand, and developing a comprehensive course of action to address the concerns would have been a valuable approach. Additionally, maintaining transparent communication with the students and implementing necessary modifications as required would have been advantageous. The university administration needs to take student protests seriously and engage in a dialogue with students about their concerns. Regardless of one’s stance on the issues being raised, participating in a protest demonstrates the type of activity and self-efficacy that is expected of students throughout their education. While objections may be uncomfortable at times, it is crucial to acknowledge that students are exercising their right to free speech. Unfortunately, during the recent wave of demonstrations in Benue, some individuals on social media suggested punishing the students severely or even destroying their college applications as a lesson. Such a response is illegal, shortsighted, and counterproductive. The students protested because they had lost confidence in an administration that was not meeting their needs. Responding in an authoritarian way would only reinforce their belief that the administration is unable to address their concerns.

One of the most crucial aspects when dealing with student protests is to listen attentively to students and understand the reasons behind their actions. It is essential to ask them why they are protesting and understand the message they are trying to convey. Therefore, the path forward should involve a dialogue and collaborative problem-solving approach rather than punitive measures. The school administration is likely to face several challenges and questions based on their beliefs and the context of their work. It can be challenging to respond in a way that respects the various perspectives that members of the school community hold, such as faculty and staff, students, parents, and school partners. However, one helpful approach is to show support for students’ civic engagement. The school leadership can articulate that they support students’ civil rights, including their right to engage in peaceful protests. Schools can defend students’ rights to express themselves without taking a stand on the content of that expression. The idea is to respect the student’s right to express themselves, even if the school leadership may disagree with their views. Hence, it is essential to have an open and respectful dialogue with students to understand their concerns and work towards a collaborative solution that benefits everyone.

In the Nigerian Constitution, freedom of speech and assembly and the right to protest are fundamental values. Throughout history, these values have played a crucial role in the nation’s response to issues such as ENDSARS, police brutality, abuse of power, and the need for social and political action. Students have often been at the forefront of these movements, as demonstrated in 1989 when Omoyele Sowore led student protests against the International Monetary Fund’s loan of $120 million for a Nigerian oil pipeline. The conditions of the loan included reducing the number of Nigerian universities from 28 to 5. Sowore’s opposition to this led to protests against the government, resulting in police opening fire and killing many protesters. He was also involved in demanding a democratic government, which led to several arrests, detentions, and mistreatment by government officials. While students have the right to free speech, schools must ensure safety and maintain a conducive environment for the students. Benue State University administrators need to be aware of this both on campus and in the surrounding community. Although protests are a crucial means of highlighting social injustices and ensuring accountability among those in authority, they should not take precedence over other essential campus activities. University officials must effectively manage their efforts without impeding students’ ability to express their concerns. We urge the governor to convey a clear message that demonstrators will receive protection and to eliminate any unwarranted obstacles or constraints on peaceful protests.

A recent international survey conducted by YouGov across 16 countries has provided some insights into the professions that are most and least respected by the public. The survey sought to gauge public opinion on various disciplines by asking respondents whether they would be happy if their child chose to pursue a career in that field. The results indicate that scientists are the most respected professionals, with an average score of +72 across the surveyed countries. Doctors follow close behind, with a score of +69. Other professions that received high scores include architects (+67), senior managers in large companies (+64), lawyers, and graphic designers (both +57). On the other end of the spectrum, miners received the lowest score, with an average of -28. However, in some countries like Spain (-71), Mexico (-55), and Italy (-52), the score was lower. In the United States, medical doctors (+70) and scientists (+68) are the most respected professions, followed closely by architects (+66).

Since 2018, the Ipsos Global Trustworthiness Index has monitored the degree of trust that people have in various professionals. The index enables a comparison between different groups of professionals at present. The report reveals that doctors are the most trustworthy professionals, with a global average of 64%, followed by scientists at 61% and teachers at 55%. In contrast, politicians and government ministers are ranked the lowest, with only 10% and 14% of people, respectively, regarding them as trustworthy, along with advertising executives at 15%. Although many professions have experienced little change in their trust levels over the past few years, the pandemic has notably elevated the status of doctors, surpassing scientists, who were previously considered the most trustworthy professionals. Across the three waves of the index, almost two-thirds of people in the 22 countries studied rated doctors as reliable (64%), which is a seven-percentage point increase since 2019 and nine points higher than their score in September 2018. In contrast, the proportion of people who consider scientists trustworthy has remained constant at around 61% over the past three years.

Why is it important to recognize the value of doctors? Members of the medical community, including doctors, collaborate with other healthcare professionals to promote public health and provide treatment for a wide range of conditions. They are vital in hospitals, clinics, home care services, and other patient care facilities. Becoming a physician requires extensive schooling and rigorous licensing requirements, making doctors some of the most educated individuals in the community. Their hard work and dedication are why doctors are respected and honored worldwide. Every day, doctors save countless lives, but they also have responsibilities on their shoulders. If they make a mistake, they can be sued, lose their medical license, or even their dignity. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the world witnessed an outpouring of gratitude towards doctors who prioritized their patients and work, even if it meant putting their own families at risk. It’s crucial to recognize that respecting doctors doesn’t mean disregarding other professions. Instead, it’s about acknowledging their efforts and sacrifices, just as we recognize the work of our local politicians. Therefore, we should always show respect to doctors, including those who are still in training.

As the great Albert Einstein once wisely stated, treating every individual with respect is essential while idolizing anyone is not necessary. In today’s society, the media often portrays celebrities as larger-than-life figures, creating an illusion of superiority that can be damaging. They’re marketed as shining stars and people that we should emulate and admire. However, it’s crucial to remember that all humans are born with the same basic structures, desires, and needs. These so-called stars have found a way to rise to the top through various means, some more admirable than others. Nonetheless, we are all equal spiritual beings existing in physical bodies. While some may be born with more extraordinary privileges, every person has the potential for greatness.

It would be unfair to suggest that certain professions hold more societal value than others. Each discipline plays a crucial role in ensuring that society runs smoothly. While the medical field is widely respected, it’s essential to acknowledge and appreciate the contributions of all professionals. From teachers and nurses to musicians and taxi drivers, every profession is vital. While a doctor’s mistake may be costly, an engineer’s error in designing a bridge could be catastrophic. Additionally, without the work of garbage collectors and meter maids, cities would become unmanageable. Every profession has its value and deserves recognition for its contributions to society.

The medical profession is an admirable one, but it’s essential to avoid putting doctors on a pedestal or trying to copy their every move. Instead, we can strive to understand the qualities that contribute to their success and apply those traits to our own lives. By respecting and recognizing these qualities, we can grow as individuals and make the most of our time. It’s crucial to prioritize self-care and happiness without causing harm or acting with aggression. While avoiding laziness and selfishness is essential, it’s equally admirable to offer assistance whenever possible. Through self-improvement and giving back to others, we can contribute to a better society. Remember to focus on your personal growth rather than idolizing others, and always prioritize self-love for a fulfilling life.

Rev. Ma, S.J, is a Jesuit Catholic priest and PhD candidate in public and social policy at St. Louis University in the state of Missouri, USA.