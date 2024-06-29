Is an OBO presidency possible in Nigeria?, by Idowu Sowunmi

He has a cult followership across all ages, religions, cultures, and global territorial boundaries. Lagos State gave birth to his journey into music stardom.

But his music career has transcended the shores of Lagos. He is seen today as a global leader of Afro music.

His entertainment trademarks have a commanding influence and a mass appeal nationally and internationally. He is a singer, song writer, performer, record producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is no other person than David Adedeji Adeleke, aka Davido, Omo Baba Olowo (OBO) – 001.

Yes, Davido is a household name in Nigeria and I strongly believe that riding on his popularity and influence, an OBO presidency is a possibility. When this happens, OBO will join the league of celebrities that have actively participated in changing the cause of their countries by running for the topmost political jobs.

They include the followings but not limited to these celebrities:

1. Jimmy Ernesto Morales Cabrera, actor-comedian-turned-politician, the 50th President of Guatemala (2016-2020);

2. Marjan Šarec, actor-comedian-turned-politician, Prime Minister of Slovenia (2018 to 2020), and he’s the country’s current Minister of Defence since 2022;

3. Joseph Ejercito Estrada, actor-turned-politician, the 13th President of the Philippines (1998-2001)

4. Scott John Morrison, child actor-turned-politician, the 30th Prime Minister of Australia (2018-2022).

5. Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, cricketer-turned-politician, the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan (2018-2022).

6. George Tawlon Manneh Oppong Ousman Weah, footballer-turned-politician, the 25th President of Liberia (2018-2024), and the only African to win Ballon d’Or and FIFA World footballer of the year winner in history.

7. Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy, entertainer-turned-politician, the 6th President of Ukraine since 2019.

Yes, an OBO Presidency is possible and achievable. Davido should consolidate on his acceptability/popularity/admiration by building strategic political relationships, forming progressive alliances/structural influences among critical individuals/groups in every nook and cranny of Nigeria.

With his strong standings in the South West region and his recent major handshake across the Niger by formalising his marriage with Chioma, South South and South East regions will expectedly queue behind him to make an OBO Presidency a reality. He, however, needs to build a compelling relationship with strategic individuals/groups in Northern Nigeria.

Let the political journey and permutations begin now ahead of the 2027 general elections. OBO, like every single Nigerian, is eminently qualified to run for the presidency.

I remember when Vladimir Putin’s Russia invaded Zelenskyy’s Ukraine, almost everyone wrote the latter off, describing him as a jester with no political experience. But more than two years after the invasion, Putin’s Russia is still struggling to win the war against the so-called inexperienced Zelenskyy.

Political dexterity and charisma sometimes are byproducts of hands-on experiences. In any case, if OBO decides to venture into politics, he has the resources to pursue this political goal. Besides, OBO’s political adventures would be building on the footprints of his two uncles, Isiaka Adeleke, the second governor of Osun State (1992-1993), and that of Ademola Adeleke, the incumbent governor of Osun State (2022 till date).

Also Read:

Thus, in response to Ulli Beier’s question on a well-known Igbo proverb, which says: “The world is a dancing masquerade. If you want to understand it, you can’t remain standing in one place,” Chinua Achebe described the proverb as: “A very important statement.”

According to Achebe: “First of all, the masquerade is, perhaps, the most typical of all the Igbo arts, because it contains so many things. It is theatre; it is dance, music, architecture – anything at all. The masquerade is motion; all kinds of motion – athletic motion, graceful motion…Now, the spectators in the arena, they cannot stand rooted somewhere or take a seat… They must get up and follow the masquerade around, if they want to see it in all its magniﬁcence and from all angles. So that’s the literal meaning. But now the symbolic meaning, and why it is a proverb – not just a statement…

“The proverb is applicable to other things. You use it when you are telling people not to get so deeply rooted in one thing that they don‘t see the possibility of change. The world is in a continuous state of flux, and we, as inhabitants of the world, must learn to adapt, to change, and to move. So, the whole concept of mobility in Igbo culture is enshrined in that proverb. Even old customs – customs that are wonderful – may at times no longer be useful. We must be ready at any moment to try something new.”

Perhaps it’s time for people to stand up in Nigeria, turn around, and try something new by rooting for OBO in the 2027 presidential election. He is a successful musician. He owns a record label, which he has also managed successfully. Perhaps an OBO Presidency may offer the much-touted Nigeria’s new beginnings.

OBO needs to immediately assemble sound political analysts to work out a practical template that is capable of leading to the actualisation of an OBO Presidency. Without mincing any word, an OBO Presidency is possible in 2027.

● Sowunmi can be reached on [email protected].