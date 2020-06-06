The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed crack detectives to unravel the perpetrators of the attack on a commercial bank and police station in Kogi State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mba said the detectives are from the Intelligence Response Team, the Special Tactical Squad and Federal-SARS.

Adamu condemned the Thursday attack on Isanlu Police Station and a commercial bank in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 8 Headquarters, Lokoja, Yunana Babas, to immediately review the security arrangement in Kogi State and its environ.

He said the AIG would oversee the investigations, coordinate intelligence as well as investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Adamu condoled families of the police officers and other persons who lost their lives in the course of duty during the encounter with the hoodlums.

He urged Isanlu community and people of Kogi State to remain calm and avail the police with credible information that would help in the arrest of the criminals.