IRT operatives, in videos and photo, celebrate arrest of Nigeria’s richest kidnapper

The Eagle OnlineJune 11, 20172min0

2017-06-10-PHOTO-00000449-1-e1497105679932.jpg
Operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team are in celebration mood.
The celebration followed the arrest on Saturday in Lagos of Nigeria’s richest and most intelligent kidnap kingpin, Evans.
Evans was arrested in his Magodo Estate mansion at about 1pm by the IRT, headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.
After the arrest, it was celebration galore by the operatives of the IRT, which has had full support from the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.
From the headquarters of the IRT in Abuja to the offices in Lagos and Port Harcourt in Rivers State, it has been dancing galore over the arrest of Evans who was said to have made Billions of Naira from his kidnapping adventures.
Evans is said to own another home in Igando area of Lagos State, which he converted to the base of both kidnappers and kidnap victims.
He is due to be paraded on Sunday (today) at the headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command in Ikeja by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood.


