IRT operative shot by kidnapper who killed British missionary in Delta is dead

An operative of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, Sergeant Sanusi Lanre, is dead.

The gallant officer died from gunshot wounds he sustained during a move to arrest one of the kidnappers who shot dead a British missionary in Delta State, Dr. Ian Squire.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, Lanre, who has been undergoing treatment at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara, died at about midday on Friday.

As earlier reported by The Eagle Online, surgery was carried out on him in the early hours of Thursday to remove the bullets in his stomach.

The kidnapper was killed after he had also shot another of the operatives, Sergeant Agunbiade Adebayo, on both hands.

The IRT is led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari.