IRT nabs foreigner, Nigerian who supply explosives to Cameroonians

Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu, have arrested two suspects: a Cameroonian, Obi Ndifon Bate; and a Nigerian, Ntui Lambart Assam, for illegal possession and illicit sale of explosives and ammunition.

The two suspects were arrested by the IRT operatives in Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Bate, 38, is a farmer from Nmojosob Division in Cameron, while Assam, 40, the main suspect, is from Ntui Local Government Area of Cross River State.

According to Bate, he only comes to Nigeria to do menial jobs but was unfortunate to have been arrested alongside Assam, who he claims to be his cousin.

He said: “I am a registered member with the United Nations.

“My wife was pregnant and the baby died inside of her.

“I went to Calabar to collect money.

“I am aware that my cousin is into the business of selling dynamite and he sells them to Cameroonians, but I was not involved in the business.

“I was only unfortunate to be around when the IRT men came around to make arrest.”

The suspected mastermind, who is referred to as General Assam Lambert Ntui (Black Mamba) of Manyu, is from Ntui Local Government Area, but his mother is from southern Cameroon.

Narrating his story, Ntui said he was introduced into the business of selling explosives and ammunition through a friend he met in his home town in 2019 though he has successfully done the business five times between the space of three years.

He said: “I was introduced to this business of selling dynamite by a friend I met in Ikom, though he’s now based in Jos.

“When we met, we were discussing the crisis going on in Cameroon.

“He said the fighters will need ammunition and if the need arises I should contact him, which I did.

“I contacted him the first time in 2019.

“When I send him money, he will send the explosive to me.”

Ntui denied having knowledge of where he got the ammunition or explosives from.

According to him: “I don’t know where he gets those things from.

“I only contacted him when I needed them.

“I will pay him money and he will send them to me.

“The explosives do not come regularly.

“It comes every five month at times.

“They send it with waybill by road through trailers and the drivers will call me and give it to me.

“I don’t know the faces of the guys that come with them because they always hide their faces.

“Some of them mask their faces while some will hide inside the trailer, but the drivers are the ones who deliver the explosives and ammunition well wrapped to me.

“The Cameroon boys give me the money to buy the explosives in bulk for them.

“They give me N70,000 or N80,000 and I purchase it and give it to the fighters in Cameroon to face the crisis in their country.

“The fighters compensate me with N20,000 to N30,000.

“When I was arrested in my house in Calabar by the IRT men, I was taken to a bar I manage in Ikom, where they discovered some dynamite in my custody.”

Ntui, has, however, given the telephone numbers of the supplier to the police when he was taken to Uyo in Akwa Ibom State for further investigation.

Ntui, who was burnt by explosives not too long ago, said he is married with five kids.

He expressed regret getting involved in the illicit business and promised to practice the good conducts he learnt while in police custody.