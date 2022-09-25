IRT busts gang of major robberies, kidnappings, arms running in Plateau

Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team, Force Intelligence Bureau FIB/IRT of the Nigeria Police have smashed a gang, which is responsible for major robberies, kidnappings and arms running operations in Plateau State.

The operatives first grabbed 20 years old Saleh Musa, in a raid through actionable intelligence information that he was looking for AK47 rifle to buy in the town.

Since his arrest he has been singing like a bird. The operatives have used him as bait to catch other members of the gang.

Presently in police custody are four suspects, which the police alleged are kingpins in their own rights and all have gangs that had been terrorising Shendam area and other neighbouring communities in Plateau State.

The police also stated for long, it has been receiving a series of complaints from residents on the activities of the gangs of armed robbers’ in different communities.

The four kingpins are Mij Yawa Buba, 36, Saidu Manu Saleh, 30, Saleh Musa, 20 and Ibrahim Deri, 27 all natives of Shendam in Plateau State.

The Force Spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, while confirming the arrest, said: “When Saleh Musa was interrogated by the Police on why he was looking for the rifle, he mentioned one Ibrahim (alias Alhaji) as a gang member responsible for major robbery and kidnapping operations. The investigation by the Police team also led to the arrest of Miji Yawa Buba who lives at Angwar Yargam in the same community where the rifle was found and recovered by the team.”

It was gathered that one of the suspects, Manu Saidu, while fielding questions from the operatives, confessed to have conspired with some of his cousins, Alhaji Bareli Bello, Hussaini Bello, Abdo Baleri, Isa Baleri and Ibrahim Baleri, as well as his two younger brothers Yuguda Saidu and Yahaya Saidu (now late) to buy AK47 rifles for the protection of their cattle.

He also said that they bought the rifle from one Baba Mallam at Yelwa for the sum of N300,000.00, adding that it was usually kept at the house of Alhaji Baleri.

On his own part, Saleh Saidu confessed that it was Ibrahim Deri that asked him to look for 60 rounds of ammunitions for the rifle at Shendam, saying that they had a good relationship.

“He said that he has participated in the armed robbery at a provision store owned by one Alhaji Muntari in Shendam and robbed him of N200,000.00 but denied involvement in any kidnapping. From Intelligence gathered, the gang members have robbed many people in the town and also pharmacy outlets, of which one of the Pharmacists identified as Ibrahim Babawuro in the Shendam community sustained gunshot wounds during the robbery operation,” said Adejobi.

One of the suspects claimed he only pulled the trigger to test the gun. He denied knowledge of the gang leader Saleh.

Exhibits recovered from the crime scene include one AK 47 Assault rifle and some assorted ammunitions.

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba had earlier mandated the Police authorities to mop up all illegal arms and ammunition in circulation in the hands of criminals.

Adejobi has also assured that the Commander of the Police team, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Tunji Disu, had been directed by the IGP to ensure that all those arrested in connection with violent crimes are promptly prosecuted to serve as deterrent to other criminals.