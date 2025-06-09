Irrespective of party affiliation, we have to grow this nation – First Lady

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said the nation’s diversity and differences are a blessing that must be used positively to build a strong, safe and prosperous Nigeria.

She stated this during her visit to traditional rulers in Enugu state on the sideline of her two day working visit to the state.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu described the traditional rulers as the eyes and ears of government at the grassroots and appealed to them to align with her vision to promote the health and wellbeing of their subjects by supporting her advocacies against cervical cancer, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and Female Genital Mutilation.

“As leaders, we are responsible to take care of all Nigerians, political affiliation notwithstanding.

“Nigeria is a beautiful country and no one should hinder anyone from visiting any part of the country to experience this. We pray our security will improve and Nigeria should get to that place of safety”.

She highlighted some of the upcoming programmes of the Renewed Hope initiative which include Flow with Confidence aimed at ensuring that no adolescent girl misses school because of her monthly flow and the Environment Club/Society aimed at getting students in secondary schools and tertiary institutions to participate more actively in restoring the environment.

While applauding the synergy that exists between the Federal Government and the state, the Chairman, Enugu State Traditional council, His Royal Highness Samuel Asadu noted with pride that unsafe cultural practices that hinder the growth of women have been eradicated in the state.

He commended the hard work and commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the dedication of Senator Oluremi Tinubu to make Nigeria better.

“For us here in Enugu, we the traditional rulers say no vacancy in Aso Rock”.

At the venue of the presentation of professional kits to the midwives in the South East Geopolitical Zone, the First Lady expressed satisfaction at concluding the distribution of the scrubs and crocs to the six geopolitical zones with Enugu concluding the exercise.

“Since the initial launch in January 2025, we have distributed 50,000 scrubs and 50,000 pairs of crocs to five geopolitical zones namely North Central, North East, North West, South South and the South West zones. Today we are in Enugu for the South East and the last geopolitical zone to receive their allocated share of scrubs and crocs”.

In his remarks, the Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah described the First Lady as the Florence Nightingale of this time owing to her responsiveness to the various pressing health issues.

He also applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“His goodwill and love is appreciated. He is an epitome of courage and dedication .”

Gov Peter Mbah to the beneficiaries said “your kits matter because you matter and your work matters “.

The event was an opportunity to present a grant of N50m for onward distribution to 1000 women petty traders in Enugu State under the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI.

