Emmanuel Arogundade, the Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Services, Enugu State Command, says all irregular immigrants in the state risk repatriation after January 2020.

Arogundade, therefore, urged the immigrants to regularise their documents within the intervening period.

The comptroller made this known on Tuesday in Enugu when during a visit to members of the Enugu State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari had granted such irregular immigrants six months’ amnesty, adding that afterwards it would be a crime to live in Nigeria without proper documentation.

He said that the state command had got all the necessary equipment to start the process.

He said: “We have got all the equipment we need for the exercise but we need a bigger office accommodation for the installation of the equipment.”

He said that the state government had shown support for the project, adding that the state governor would inaugurate it soon.

The comptroller said that the NIS officers in the state had been trained for the exercise which would take off soon.

He said: “We are encouraging the irregular immigrants to come out and register than to be eased out of the country.”

He added that the exercise would be a boost for the internal security of the country.

On the issuance of international passports, Arogundade said that no NIS officer was expected to process passports for any Nigerian.

He said that applications for passports were seamless and done online.

Earlier, the Chairman of the council, Rex Arum, commended the comptroller for the visit.

Arum assured the controller of the resolve of journalists in the state to collaborate with the NIS in the state.