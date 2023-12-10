Iron Dealers win Anambra traders football cup

Iron Dealers Market, Atani in Ogbaru Local Government Area has won the football event of the Anambra State Traders Sports Competition.

They did over the weekend after defeating Nkwo Umunze Market 4-1 at Awka Township Stadium.

Ajasa Market Onitsha walloped New Motor Parts Market, Nnewi 8-2 in the losers’ final to end the football contest as third-place winners.

The first, second, third and fourth position winners got a cash reward of N3 million, N2 million, N1 million and N500,000 respectively for their efforts

In the Draught event, Ifeanyi Osunwa, representing Arthur Eze Building Material Market, Awka, won the gold medal after defeating Raphael Okoli of Plastic Market, Ogbunike in the final, while Titus Daraebo of Electrical Market, Obosi placed third.

Nzeka Esther from Nkwo Umunze Market won the Ncho event, while Emeka Okoye, from Eke Amawbia Market, and Arinze Nwafor, representing Plastic Market, Odekpe, finished second and third.

For Tennis, Fidelis Anerobi from AMSPDA, Nnewi emerged champion, beating Obidika Emeka from Odera Market, Awka and Sixtus Kenechukwu from Building Materials, Ogbunike to the second and third places.

In table tennis, Olie Onochie of New Tyre Market, Nkpor finished top ahead of Nnaemeka Okoli of Nkwo Umunze Market, and Ifinwa Ndudi of AMSPDA Nnewi, who emerged second and third respectively.

Winners of Tennis, Table Tennis, Draught and Ncho won prize monies of N300,000, N200,000 and N100,000 for first second and third positions.

Speaking at the finals, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State said he was thrilled with the performance of the players in the final game, which he watched.

Soludo said the competition would become an annual event and that prizes for next year’s edition would be twice the prizes for this year.

He said traders constituted the largest population of the state and that healthy traders meant a healthy Anambra State.

He urged them to take their health seriously by engaging in active sporting activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a shuttle, giant generator, deep freezer and other prizes were won in the raffle draws.