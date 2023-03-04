IReV: INEC uploads 90% election results

The Independent National Electoral Commission has so far uploaded 159,509 results from 176, 846 polling units, seven days after the presidential poll.

The figure represents 90 per cent of results from all the polling units.

As of the time of filing this report, the electronic transmission of results was still ongoing.

Nigerians expected that the election results would be uploaded on election day as promised by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

However, INEC came under fire for its failure to upload results to its viewing portal which led to the walkout of some parties’ agents at the National Collation Centre on Monday.

Checks by our correspondent on Saturday revealed that the results of all the polling units were yet to be uploaded on INEC website.

According to the Commission, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, won with 8.8 million votes, while main opposition candidates in the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, had 6.9 million and 6.1 million votes respectively.