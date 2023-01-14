Ireti: I’m now officially divorced from Patrick Doyle

Prominent Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle, has finally confirmed her divorce from veteran broadcaster, Patrick Doyle.

The prominent actress on the longest running series on DStv: “Tinsel,” announced this in an interview with Chude Jideonwo.

Irate, who has six children with Patrick, told With #Chude: “We are officially divorced.”

In a clip of the interview on her Instagram page, Ireti, now 55 years old, said had her first child at the age of 19, adding that she had no business being married at that time.

She wrote on her Instagram page as part of the interview: “When you’re an adult, it’s not a life and death situation…there are some situations that are way beyond your control.

“The truth of the matter is that I had no business being married at that time, period!

“Let’s not talk go to the choice of who I married.

“I can’t sacrifice my life on the altar of your imagination or your fantasy.

“There is a time to be silent and a time to speak.

“In this age where everything one says is scrutinised and quartered, it takes a certain level of trust to bare intimate details.. we are here now.”