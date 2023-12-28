Ireti Doyle gives condition for going nude in a movie

Nigerian actress, Ireti Doyle, has disclosed the only condition she would accept to go nude in a movie.

The Nollywood actress gave the condition when she spoke on the latest episode of Pulse’s podcast: “Terms and Condition.”

The 56-year-old actress said that unlike others, she cannot accept a nude role for commercial and publicity purposes.

Doyle said: “There are characters that I wouldn’t play.

“And it has nothing to do with love scenes or nudity.

“For instance, if you expect me to go nude in a film, the script would have to justify it.

“If it was for sheer sensationalism and click baits, absolutely no.

“But if you are telling a story of rape or abuse, and there is something required, I’m sure we can work something around where you can achieve the level of realism that is required.

“And more to that like I said, as a professional actor, whatever objections you have about executing a character or a role, should be discussed before hand.

“Not while you are on set.

“You read the script.

“You knew what was required.

“What are you all about?”