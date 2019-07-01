The fourth edition of the Annual Literacy Competition of iRead To Live Initiative has been held in Osogbo, Osun State with 45 schools featured.

The Executive Director, iRead To Live Initiative, Sule Jacob, said this year edition was organized in honour of late Prof. Pius Adesanmi and Simonetta Lein for their contributions to knowledge development.

He noted that late Adesanmi’s writings and contributions to the body of knowledge in literary studies informed the decision to name the Oratory Awards after him.

Jacob added that the Quiz Competition was in honour of Lein, the founder of the WishWall Foundation, USA.

Representatives of Osun State Ministry of Education and the State Universal Basic Education Board witnessed the competition.

A retired Permanent Secretary and Tutor General in the state, Kola Buhari, who was the Chairman of the event, urged the students to be of good conduct.

Busari applauded the organizers of the event who are Law student sof the Osun State University and have deliberately chosen to contribute towards the development of the education and literacy in the state.

In the Simonetta Lein Literacy Awards category, Ebunoluwa International Schools came first, Christ the King School, Ilesa came second, while Miracle International Schools got the third position.

For the Pius Adesanmi Oratory Awards, Sundest Progressive College took the first position and Ebunoluwa International Schools got the second position, while Zion Global School came third.

The school pupils that participated in the competition got prizes ranging from iPads to text books and school bags among others for their participation.

Jacob said the initiative was a way of promoting and advocating for improved literacy and numeracy in Nigeria, through iRead To Live Initiative.