Angry youths in the early hours of Friday in Ibadan set ablaze an armed robbery suspect for allegedly killing a commercial motorcyclist after snatching the victim’s motorcycle.

SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Fadeyi said the two robbers had snatched a commercial motorcycle around Olomi area of Ibadan and were trailed by angry youths down to 110 Roundabout, where one escaped, but the other was unlucky.

He said: “The motorcycle has been recovered and taken to Oluyole Police Station and the Divisional Police Officer is making frantic efforts to meet with the Ministry of Environment to evacuate the corpse to the mortuary.

“Investigation has commenced on the matter to know the remote cause of why they robbed the commercial motorcycle operator.”

NAN learnt that the incident, which occurred around 7:20am, caused serious traffic gridlock around the area.

An eyewitness said the commercial motorcyclist was shot dead by the armed robbery suspects on motion, while being chased.

The eyewitness also confirmed that the youths in the area chased the robbers and one one of them was apprehended and set ablaze.

NAN.