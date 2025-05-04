Iraq, Italy-bound illicit drugs in body cream, luggage seized + Videos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency made shock seizures in the last one week, including illicit drugs in body cream bound for Iraq and tramadol in the luggage of a passenger heading to Italy.

According to available information on Sunday, the seizures were made by the anti-narcotic operatives at two locations in Lagos State.

A businessman, Bobby Morris Osas, was on May 2, 2025 arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State while attempting to board a Turkish Airlines flight to Italy.

A thorough search of his luggage led to the seizure of 8,130 pills of tramadol 225mg, 200mg and 100mg.

The attempt by another syndicate to ship 104 grams of tramadol and skunk concealed in bottles of body cream to Iraq through a courier company in Lagos State was also thwarted on April 28, 2025.

The Officer of the NDLEA in the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) thwarted the attempt.

