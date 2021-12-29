Iran’s football body defends Mahdavikia in Israeli flag dispute

Iran’s football federation has defended former national team captain Mehdi Mahdavikia in the controversy over the wearing of a shirt with a small Israeli flag on it.

Mahdavikia was criticised for wearing the shirt during a friendly match organised by world governing body, FIFA.

FFI Secretary General Hassan Kamaranifar was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency that the criticism was unfounded and unfair.

He said this was because Mahdavikia had behaved absolutely correct in the game that was “irrelevant” for Iran from a sporting point of view.

The controversy is around a December 17 match in Doha on the eve of the Arab Cup final, bringing together an Arab legends team and world legends team.

All players wore shirts with small flags of all FIFA members, including Israel.

Iran does not recognise the state of Israel and hardliners in the Islamic Republic said that Mahdavikia has breached sports policy rules.

These rules include athletes from Iran not competing against those from Israel.

Reports on Monday had said that Mahdavikia faces consequences, including losing his job as Iran under-23 national team coach.

Observers believe this would not happen after the FFI intervention, but they would not rule out Mahdavikia quitting.

Mahdavikia won 111 Iran caps and also played club football in Germany at Bochum, SV Hamburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.

He has also coached in the Hamburg academy as well as junior Iran teams in the past.

dpa/NAN.