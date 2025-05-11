Iran-bound woman with cocaine in private part, others nabbed + Video

A woman, Ihensekhien Miracle Obehi, with cocaine inside her private part, stomach, and a hand bag with false bottom has been nabbed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency as she made her way to Iran.

The woman, who disguised with hijab, was nabbed by operatives of the NDLEA at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Obehi, who was dressed in hijab to beat security checks, was intercepted at the departure hall of the airport on May 3, 2025 while trying to board a Qatar Airline flight to Iran via Doha.

During her search, following credible intelligence, she was found to have inserted three wraps of cocaine in her private part, and two large parcels hidden in false compartments of her handbag, while she swallowed 67 pellets of the Class A drug.

As a result, she was placed under excretion observation and after four excretions that lasted days, she expelled the 67 wraps of the substance in her stomach.

She claimed she was to swallow 70 pellets of cocaine, but after ingesting 67 pieces, she could no longer swallow the remaining three and decided to insert them into her private part.

The total weight of the three consignments hidden in different parts of her body came to 2.523 kilograms.

