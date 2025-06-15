Iran-bound businessman nabbed for ingesting 53 wraps of cocaine + Video

Operatives of the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), Rivers State have arrested a businessman, 44-year-old Chukwuebuka Christian Ezemokwe, for ingesting 53 wraps of cocaine on his way to Tehran Khomeini, Islamic Republic of Iran.

This comes two weeks after another businessman, 60-year-old Chinedu Leonard Okigbo, was arrested with the same class of drug on his way to Iran.

Okigbo was arrested at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) Kano with 65 pellets of cocaine in his stomach.

According to a report on Sunday, Ezemokwe was arrested at the Port Harcourt airport on June 7, 2025 while trying to board Qatar Airways flight QR1434 flying to Tehran Khomeini in Iran via Doha.

After a body scan proved positive to ingestion of illicit drugs, he was placed on excretion observation during which he expelled 53 wraps of cocaine in six excretions with a total weight of 1.172kg.

The suspect claimed to have gone into the criminal trade two years ago, moving between the West African sub-region and Iran.

