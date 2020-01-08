President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Iran appeared to be “standing down’’ after retaliatory missile attacks on military bases accommodating U.S. forces in Iraq on Tuesday evening.

In a nationwide address, Trump said that no American lives were lost in the attacks, and that only minor damage was done to the bases.

He announced the immediate imposition of additional “punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime’’.

He said that the sanctions would remain until Iran changed its behavior, adding that he would never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon as long as he remained president of the US.