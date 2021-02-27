The Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor, has urged telecommunications service providers in Nigeria to support efforts by the military and other security agencies to address insecurity across the country and apprehend perpetrators of crimes.

Irabor made the call when he received the Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Telecom Network Nigeria, Karl Toriola, who was on a familiarisation visit to the Defence Headquarters on Friday in Abuja.

The Acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

The CDS said that communication was part of the essential mechanism that could be used by the armed forces and other security agencies to track down perpetrators of criminalities and nefarious activities in the country.

He gave assurance that the Defence Headquarters would welcome and sustain any fruitful engagement and partnership with all stakeholders, including service providers to build a peaceful environment for economic activities to thrive.

Irabor commended MTN for playing invaluable roles in matters of communication in Nigeria, adding that the military and other security agencies leverage on it to boost their operations.

Earlier, the MTN boss, Toriola, said prioritising the defence sector, other security and paramilitary agencies necessitated his visit to DHQ as the first point of call since his assumption of office.

Toriola said the visit was also in recognition of the selfless sacrifices of members of the armed forces in their service to the nation.

He further stated that MTN as a telecoms service provider would continue to build cordial working relationship with all branches of government agencies, including engaging and aligning with the military and intelligence agencies in order to ensure security of lives and property of Nigerians.