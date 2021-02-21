The Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor, has unveiled his leadership philosophy as the helmsman of the nation’s armed forces.

Irabor said the broad outline of his leadership focus shall be: “To foster a professional Armed Forces capable of effectively meeting constitutional imperatives.”

This was contained in a document entitled: “Leadership Philosophy of the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General LEO Irabor,” released by the Defence Headquarters on Sunday in Abuja.

Irabor said his appointment came at a critical time when the call to serve came with a huge responsibility, which elicited a clear direction and philosophy of leadership to act as guiding principles of conduct, behaviour and a roadmap for action.

According to him, the overall import of these reflections are to emplace a homogeneous, highly-motivated, disciplined and mission-ready armed forces to deliver its constitutional roles and contribute its quota.

He said: “As we begin a new phase, it is imperative to understand the basis of leadership and followership as well as the covenant of duty, responsibility and service to the nation.

“I envisage a knowledge-driven, skill-based, object-focused, fiscally responsible, systematic, creative, forward-looking, ethical and citizen-minded, conscientious and caring armed forces.

“I look forward to a defence organisation where personnel contribute on the basis of their knowledge, hard and soft skills as well as humane aptitudes.

“I recognise the importance of preserving the time-proven standards of competence that distinguished leaders throughout history.

“In specific terms, I will advocate for competence, skills and experience, diligence and commitment, decisiveness, honesty, integrity, trust and passion for service.”

The CDS said he was also mindful that societal change, evolving security threats and technological advancement would require certain adaptability.

Irabor added that expected results were best achieved out of a clear vision of success and a well-articulated plan of action.

According to him, this broad focus shall be anchored on PEARL in concept, shape and outlook, which is: Professional, Effective, Agile, Result-oriented and Loyal to the constituted authority as emplaced by the constitution.

He said: “The imperatives therefrom shall espouse a high standard fit-for-task training, sound administration, improved resource management, transparent commitment to core military values of discipline, hardwork, team spirit and patriotism.

“It also espoused sustained capacity building in terms of manpower and equipment, enhanced personnel welfare amongst others.”

Irabor also pledged to promote international military cooperation and collaboration as well as combined responses and action through proactive and virile defence diplomacy.

He pledged to consult with relevant stakeholders to set specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-bound military objectives in all theatres of military engagement.

He further promised to promote synergy and mission command as essential elements for operational planning and execution for all security challenges requiring military intervention.

This, according to Irabor, is because no service can do it alone and secondly it is to enable disciplined initiative within any commander’s intent to empower agile and adaptive leadership in the conduct of joint operations.

He said: “The ultimate purpose is to maximise relative combat power at any decisive point and time.

“I shall also promote active cooperation and collaboration between the military and other relevant stakeholders, key players, departments, agencies and organisations in aggregating our overall national resource endowments to comprehensively deter, counter, overcome or resolve all security challenges across the nation requiring military intervention.”